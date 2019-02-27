South Africa: Date, Venue Confirmed for Bafana Bafana Afcon Decider

Cape Town — Bafana Bafana has confirmed the date and venue of Stuart Baxter's side's final 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON ) qualifier away to Libya .

The fixture will take place on March 24 at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Tunisia with kick-off at 18:00.

"The coach can now begin plotting the way forward now that we know the venue and time of the match," SAFAs Acting CEO, Russell Paul said.

Baxter previously said that his side won't "park the bus" against Libya in their final qualifier as they aim to avoid defeat to clinch qualification for the 2019 AFCON tournament.

Bafana Bafana and Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw at the FNB stadium in their penultimate game, a result that saw the visitors qualify for this year's tournament with Bafana's hopes firmly in their own hands.

For Baxter's men to secure qualification, they need to avoid defeat against war-torn Libya - who are two points behind in Group E.

"The best way when we go to Libya is to approach the game the normal way," Baxter told journalists.

"We don't need to go there and park the bus. Adding that the Libyans will see a better South African team which is mentally strong."If we stick to our game plan, we have every reason to go to Libya and believe in ourselves. We have refined what we are good at. The players deserve a pat on the back but are aware of the minefield when we go to Libya. I think we showed character having to go a goal down early in the game against Nigeria. We need to believe in ourselves."

Bafana has a history of failing to qualify for major tournaments, failing to qualify for the last two tournaments - the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon and the 2018 World Cup.

They also embarrassingly failed to qualify for AFCON 2019 after mistakenly believing they had clinched qualification on goal difference.

Baxter though remains confident that his side will qualify, after an encouraging performance against the Super Eagles.

Libya v South Africa to be played on 24 March in Tunisia pic.twitter.com/jV5zcici5L-- Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 27, 2019

Sport24