South Africa: Lightning Deters Search for 3 Toddlers Who Went Missing While Playing in PE Park

Three children disappeared while playing in a park in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

A search team made up of police and members of the public was immediately activated as soon as police were alerted, SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

According to police information, Othandwayo Zenzile, 4, Linandle Zenzile and Nande Nombewu, both 3, were playing in an open field at about 12:15 on Tuesday.

"At about 15:00, the parents realised they were missing and went to look for them on their own. After their own search proved futile, they contacted the police at 22:00.

"A team of police officers (Motherwell detectives, Vispol, FCS, K9 Search and Rescue and Airwing) and the community started searching for the children in nearby bushes," Naidu said.

Lightning deters search for missing kids

The search was eventually called off at 03:14 on Wednesday morning because of lightning in the area, and continued again later on Wednesday.

Othandwayo was wearing grey shorts pants and a black striped T-shirt, Linandle was wearing red shorts with a blue and white T-shirt, and Nande was wearing a red tracksuit and a blue T-shirt.

The police have appealed to the local communities to assist them with any information in tracing the three children.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Motherwell is investigating the children's disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the detective, Captain Shaun Harmse, at 082 442 1232, or the nearest police station.

News24