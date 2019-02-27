Uganda: Makerere University Strikes - Most of Them Have Been Illegal

opinion

It was an astonishing read in the local media about two stories, one by Venansius Baryamureeba blaming Makerere University management, of being responsible for the current ongoing strike, and another on the view by Makerere's Faculty of Law lecturers that the vice chancellor has no powers to suspend errant staff.

First, let's deal with Baryamureeba's shenanigans without jaundiced eyes. The strikes at Makerere pre-date the current administration of Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe.

Therefore, by imputing improper motives that they should be blamed on him, is to display a great measure of cognitive deficit.

Relatedly, there was no lull in striking when Baryamureeba was acting vice chancellor at Makerere University.

He himself founded a private university and what happened? He was excommunicated from its management and the reasons for this are for another day.

The functional problems of Makerere University were appreciated by President Museveni's administration long ago, vis-à-vis, our country's limited resource envelop.

That is why a professor's take home was recently stepped up to more than Shs8 million from a paltry Shs3 million.

The administration has also appreciated the need to fund innovation and science at public universities and that is why the strikes are now taking another dimension like contesting the suspension of errant staff members.

Ideally, therefore, Baryamureeba's shenanigans do not add up. All previous staff strikes resulted from low pay but they are now changing to other things, which could be inherent or systemic problems at the university and sometimes they manisfest with political dimensions and undertones unknown to many.

Most of the strikes at Makerere University, which appear to be spreading to other public universities, have been illegal because there exists an elaborate and enabling law for genuine strikes. The right to strike is recognised by the Constitution and the Employment Act of 2006.

However, that right is strictly regulated. For instance, all labour unions must be registered with the minister (line ministry) by filling three copies of their statutes, titles, names, ages, addresses and occupation of its officers, number of registered members and obtain a revenue stamp of an amount prescribed by the minister.

Relatedly, a trade union is considered registered (legal) after registration and it is issued with a certificate of registration done within 90 days from the date of submission of the application, etc. Have all our esteemed staff associations religiously done these things?

In another dimension, lecturers from Makerere's Faculty of Law argued recently that the vice chancellor has no powers to suspend an errant staff member! Really?

That in my view is a travesty of the roles of anyone referred to as the chief executive officer.

In the case of Makerere University, and I believe in other public and private universities, the CEO is empowered to offer temporary appointments to suitable candidates pending formalisation of such commissions by the appointments board.

That, by extension, supposes he who appoints has the powers to suspend pending formalisation of the process through committees which usually take long to sit. Emergencies may not wait.

Secondly, some people may contest the merits and demerits of those suspensions, but not the powers of the CEO/s to take up corrective measures; that is a granted.

Thirdly, the Faculty of Law's legal minds would do us a better favour if they also told us that Makerere's CEO cannot offer such appointments. The practice of offering temporary and legitimate appointments, has occurred over the years and the faculty of law kept quiet.

Put differently, if the CEO has no power to correct errant behaviour instantly, then who will? It would appear that the lecturers at the School of Law did an over-reach in their understanding of the difference between suspensions and dismissals because the CEO can suspend not dismiss.

Fourthly, let us assume a student is raped by a lecturer, will the CEO wait until the appointments board sits to discipline the errant staff member?

There was a case of a male lecturer who was molesting male students about 10 years ago at Makerere University and the then vice chancellor acted promptly to suspend that predator after being reported by the Dean. The vice chancellor referred the case to relevant committees later. That is what they call order.

Mr Mayega is the deputy head of mission, Uganda Embassy in Beijing, China