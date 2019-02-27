Gambia: Women Affairs Minister Appointed

President Adama Barrow has appointed Mrs. Fatou Sanyang Kinteh as minister for Women's Affairs, Children and Social Welfare with effect from 1 March 2019, the state broadcaster announced yesterday.

Mrs. Sanyang has a distinguished track record in advocating for the rights of women and children in The Gambia and beyond. She is a veteran of the Women's Bureau and also worked with the United Nations for several years.

The portfolio of Women Affairs Ministry has been under the Office of the Vice President for so many years, but with the appointment of Mrs. Sanyang, it will now be an independent ministry under watch.