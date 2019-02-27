Gambia: British Diplomat Urges Youth to Take Up Self-Employment Ventures

British High Commissioner to The Gambia has called on young people in the country to take advantage of the enabling environment and take up self-employment ventures so as to create more job opportunities for themselves and the country in particular.

Sharon Wardle was speaking during an interview held over the weekend at a Gunjur International Bird watching Fair and Eco-tourism Conference.

The fair, which attracted personalities and specialists on Eco-tourism Management and the Protection of Biodiversity, was held at Dalaba Eco-lodge and Resort in Gunjur.

High Commissioner Wardle said there is an obvious optimistic future for the country's youthful population, especially in the area of self employment creations and other opportunities, saying this can only be realised if both the government and her youthful citizenry work closely to achieve their set target goals.

She further commended the organisers of the Gunjur International Birdwatching Fair and Eco-tourism Conference for taking up a bold initiative in conserving the country's eco-tourism and the natural resources.

This, she said, would help greatly in mitigating climate change challenges, noting that the world's biodiversity including its flora and fauna is everyday becoming under threat.

High Commissioner Wardle explained that by the year 2050 the world will experience less aquatic animals including its fish species than ever before.

"We have to bear in mind that the increasing climate change threats we are everyday facing and our biodiversity is getting worse and has no doubt leave behind our natural flora and fauna. The world by 2050 will be experiencing a huge reduction in number of fish in our ocean. So it is important to conserve our natural resources for the future generation," she added.

She assured that her office as a foreign department is very much committed to working with the country's youthful population and government so as to support its national development programmes and initiatives.

Author: Picture: Sharon Wardle

Source: Yusupha Jobe