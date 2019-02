Tanzania has suspended The Citizen newspaper for seven days.

The government accused the privately-owned local daily of publishing false information in a story on depreciation of the shilling against the dollar on February 23.

The Citizen is owned by Mwananchi Communications Limited.

The government has, since 2015, closed several critical newspapers and imposed new restrictive laws on freedom of expression.

