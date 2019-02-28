Egypt: At Least 25 Die in Train Crash at Cairo Station

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube

At least 28 people were killed and 50 injured after a train smashed into a barrier at Cairo's main train station.

Cape Town — A speeding train crashed into a barrier at Cairo's main train station on Wednesday, causing its fuel tank to explode and triggering a huge fire, officials told Associated Press.

At least 25 people died and at least 47 people were injured in the accident.

AP reports that photographs from the station showed charred bodies lying on the platforms.

Africa News reports that Egypt’s transport minister resigned after the crash. The prime minister Mostafa Madbouly accepted Hisham Arafat’s resignation, a cabinet statement said.