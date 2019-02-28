Ethiopian Airlines to Operate All-Women Crew Flight to Oslo On March 8

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines launches first flight with an all-female crew (file photo)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has finalized all preparations to celebrate International Women's Day by operating an All-Women Functioned Flight on Addis Ababa- Stockholm-Oslo international flight.

On International Women's Day, the all female crew will be operated under a theme "All women functioned flight to operate from the continent of African to meet with their counterparts in Europe to show the power of women to the world."

March 8 is International Women's Day, and Ethiopian Airlines will celebrate the day with a historic flight with an all-female crew from Addis Ababa to Stockholm and Oslo.

The historical flight will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines women professionals from flight deck all the way to the ground including airport operations, flight dispatch, load control, ramp operation, on-board logistics, safety and security, catering as well as air traffic control, which will be carried out entirely by women.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam said the flight aims to honor women for their indispensable contribution and ensure gender equality.

Ethiopian Airlines, so far, operated four flights by women aviation professionals to Bankok, Kigali, Lagos, and Buenos Aires.

Ethiopian operates five weekly flights to Oslo, Norway via Stockholm with ultra - modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner.