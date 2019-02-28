Kenya: Drivers Gear Up for Kajiado Rally This Weekend

The hills around Kajiado and Lisa Ranch in Konza will reverberate with the roar of turbocharged and normally-aspirated machines when the KCB Kajiado Rally revs off on Sunday.

The event, organized by Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC), will count towards the second round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship 2019.

Scrutineering and reconnaissance (recce) will be held on Saturday, March 2 at the KMSC Clubhouse in Nairobi's South C and the route course respectively.

Cars will then be flagged off from Kajaido KCB Branch with the finish programmed for Lisa Ranch, Konza.

Onkar Rai, who delivered an unprecedented hat-trick on the season opening KCB Nakuru Rally, leads the KNRC log with 25 points followed by defending KNRC Champion Carl "Flash" Tundo on 21 and former Champion Baldev Chager third on 18. Defending African Champion Manvir Baryan who recently won the 45th edition of the ARC Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast is among the drivers expected for the event.

Also, in Kajiado mix is newly promoted Premier Class driver Eric Bengi who tested his Evolution 10 car on Tuesday.

"We are looking forward to Kajiado with renewed expectations after retiring on the first stage of Nakuru Rally. Our focus will be to drive sensibly fast and ensure we score some points in Kajiado," said Eric Bengi who is driving the ex-Farhaaz Khan Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10.

The event will also see other category contenders fight for top honors on Kajiado and Lisa black cotton surface.

The battle for honors in KNRC Division One will feature Mombasa based duo of Sohanjeet Singh Puee and Ammar "Bushy" Haq. The Mombasa drivers who were promoted from Division 2/this season will take on leader Mahesh Halai.

Issa Amwari hopes to maintain his lead in the KNRC Division Two Class. "We hope to have a trouble free run in Kajiado after having to contend with a myriad problems in Nakuru. We are praying that the car holds," said Amwari.

Autocross driver Lovejyot Singh will also take part in Kajiado event.

Lovejyot has been competing in the Autocross series since 2012 in an Attacker buggy.

Lovejyot made his rally debut on the 2018 Safari Rally, navigated by Linet Ayuko in Subaru N10; but rolled 4kms before finish .

"We are all set for the 2019 season and the this weekend's round of KNRC which will be held in Kajiado. I will be navigated by Salim Khan who has previously navigated Nikhil Sachania and Hamza Anwar. Our Team strategy is just to finish the rally and get more experience and build momentum and increase pace every event."

KMSC Chairman Jim Kahumbura said plans to host the event are at an advanced stage.

"We anticipate some good action on Sunday with drivers renewing their rivalry in various KNRC categories. Kajioado Rally is one of the most competitive and popular events in the calendar of Motorsport in Kenya and as organizers its always a great pleasure to see drivers tackle the roads there," said KMSC Chairman Jim Kahumbura.

KNRC TABLE AFTER NAKURU RALLY

KNRC DIVISION 1 DRIVERS

1 Mahesh Halai 25

2 Sohanjeet Puee 21

3 Amaar Haq 18

4 Karan Patel 15

KNRC DIVISION 1 CO-DRIVERS

1 Ketan Halai 25

2 Adnan Din 21

3 Victor Okundi 18

4 James Mwangi 15

KNRC DIVISION 2 DRIVERS

1 Issa Amwari 25

KNRC DIVISION 2 CO-DRIVERS

1 Mwangi Waithaka 25

KNRC GROUP N CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVERS

1 Mahesh Halai 25

2 Ammar Haq 21

KNRC GROUP N CO-DRIVERS

1 Ketan Halai 25

2 Victor Okundi 21

KNRC OVERALL DRIVERS

1 Onkar Rai 25

2 Carl Tundo 21

3 Baldev Chager 18

4 Tejveer Rai 15

5 Mahesh Halai 12

6 Sohanjeet Puee 10

7 Ammar Haq 8

8 Issa Amwari 6

9 Karan Patel 4

KNRC OVERALL CO-DRIVERS

1 Gavin Laurence 25

2 Tim Jessop 21

3 Ravi Soni 18

4 Zahir Shah 15

5 Ketan Halai 12

6 Adnan Din 10

7 Victor Okundi 8

8 Mwangi Waithaka 6

9 James Mwangi 4