Kenya: Rent Defaulters May Soon Be Listed With Credit Reference Bureau

When you go hunting for a rental house next time, you may find that your credit history plays a huge role in whether you will sign the lease or be turned down by the landlord.

This is because a landlords' welfare group has mooted the idea that seeks to have rent defaulters listed with credit reference bureaus (CRBs).

The Urban Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (ULTAK) is waiting for a go-ahead from the Central Bank of Kenya in order to kick-start the process that will enable landlords to liaise with CRBs concerning their tenants' monthly payments.

If successful, ULTAK secretary-general Ephraim Murigo says, people who have previously defaulted on rent payments will find it hard to rent in another location as landlords will demand a CRB clearance before moving houses.

"Today, landlords resort to a number of crafty ways like locking up a tenant's belongings to recover unpaid rent. Once our plan is implemented, it will become difficult for tenants to dodge their responsibilities, and hence landlords will have an easier time," Says Mr Murigo.

Mr Murigo points out that landlords usually have a hard time resolving rental disputes with their tenants, even with the existence of rent restriction tribunals. The threat of messing up someone's credit score, Mr Murigo hopes, will serve to keep the tenants honest.

"My association has come up with a formula whereby tenants will stop feeling like defaulting on rent is normal. We have approached credit reference bureaus to partner with them with an aim of listing all tenants who default on rent payment," Mr Murigo said.

While terming the ULTAK proposal as a potentially good move that could weed out chronic rent defaulters from the real estate industry, Ms Diana Kituku, a financial expert, says that for the idea to come to fruition, a lot of factors need to be considered and discussed with relevant parties forehand.

For example, she notes that people who have low credit ratings are sometimes just victims of circumstances, and that it would be unfair to deny them housing without lending them a listening ear. Unpredictable events such as a serious illness that comes along with huge medical bills, a sudden retrenchment at work or a natural disaster can leave one languishing at the lower rungs of the credit score chart for a while, and landlords should have a system of overlooking such misfortunes.

It would be a mistake, Ms Kituku warns, for landlords to only consider a strong financial standing when renting their houses. "To me, a factor such as whether a tenant has a past criminal conviction is more important. I would also want to know whether the tenant in question will live in harmony with the neighbours, and if they are likely to keep the premises clean and in good condition," she opines.

Ms Kituku further points out that not every Kenyan adult has a credit record. This is especially true for young professionals and students still in college who are yet to take up loans that will build their credit history. Does it mean, she asks, that they will be denied housing? Ms Kituku also questions whether it is fair to deny the right to housing to those blacklisted by CRBs. Data released last year by Transunion Credit Reference Bureau showed 500,000 Kenyans have been blacklisted and thus cannot access credit facilities.

The financial expert advises that should the ULTAK proposal go through, landlords should develop a system that will make it possible for their tenants to co-sign the lease agreement with a third party.

"Say a tenant is an 18-year-old student with no credit history. He or she should be able to have a parent or guardian co-sign the lease so as to put the landlord's mind at ease. A tenant with a low credit rating can also co-sign the lease with a relative or a friend who will be liable should they fail to pay the rent on time," Ms Kituku proposes.

"We may even see a scenario where the size of the security deposit requested by landlords becomes larger as tenants' credit scores reduce," the financial expert foresees.

"Allowing landlords to indiscriminately check out potential tenants' credit scores raises dicey privacy concerns, especially in a country like ours where data privacy and protection rules are lax," Ms Kituku points out. She says landlords should be allowed to request credit scores only if the potential tenants grant them permission in writing.