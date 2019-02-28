Angola: Roller Hockey National Team Train Defense-Attack Transition

Luanda — Combined moves, defense-attack ball transitions and goal shots were the dominant aspects of Wednesday's national pre-season skating training for CAN set as from 8-10 March in Luanda.

1 / 1

Secretary of State for Sports, Carlos Almeida, encouraging players

The preparation game, held in cidadela arena was witnessed by the Secretary of State for Sports, Carlos Almeida, for the qualifying event of the World Cup set from 7 to 14 July, in Barcelona, ??Spain.

The training session ended with a reduced field game.

Coach Fernando Fallé split the squad in two, those of blue vests and those of green vests.

The summoned players for this mission are: Nery, Pi, Márcio Fernandes, Geovety, Tino, Walter, Estevão Dala, Sérgio Lukukurico, Chiquinho, Jú, Guedes, Dori and Beto.

Big and Martin, playing in the Spanish championship, André Centeno and Francisco Veludo play in Italy and João Pinto in Portugal will join the national team four days before the competition, to be held at Kilamba Multisport arena.

For the African Championship the national team of Egypt and Mozambique are confirmed, while awaiting the "confirmation" of South Africa, which claims financial difficulties.