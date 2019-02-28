Tanzania: Health Sector Gets Support From U.S

Dar es Salaam — The US Embassy has donated 2,160 bicycles worth Sh493.5 million with a view to improving delivery of health services in southern regions.

The regions, which benefit from this support, include Iringa, Njombe and Mtwara.

The bicycles will be used by community volunteers during the implementation of a health programme, which is supported by civil society organisations in the aforementioned mentioned regions.

The US donation is expected to increase community health volunteers' ability to provide services to HIV-positive people in remote areas. It will ensure that many people access lifesaving HIV care and treatment service.