Tanzania: Govt Officials, Media Players Mourn Mutahaba At His Father's Home

Dar es Salaam — Government officials, artists, media stakeholders and the general public have gathered to mourn prominent media and entertainment guru RugeMutahaba at his father's Mikochenihome.

By around 11am, February 27, ex-Home Affairs minister MwiguluNchemba and Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda had arrived.

Various media outlets camped at the house covering developments related to burial arrangements of the late Mutahaba.

More people kept arriving at the venue to mourn the passing away of Clouds Media Group programs director Mutahaba.

This was happening as the preliminary timetable was released indicating that the body will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Friday and laid to rest in Bukoba, Kagera Region.