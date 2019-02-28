Kenya: Three Suspected Wildlife Trophies Traffickers Arrested in Nairobi With 13kg of Ivory

Three men are being held in police custody after being arrested in Karen on Tuesday night for being in possession of 13 kilograms ivory.

The three suspects, who have been identified as Moses Leshinga, 24, Frankline Lekashina, 26, and Raymond Kahura, 32, were arrested by detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a tip-off.

Karen OCPD Said Salo on Wednesday said that the three suspects were due to be arraigned in court later in the day.

WILDLIFE TROPHIES

A report released early this year by WildlifeDirect, a Kenyan and US registered charitable organization, said that Kenya lacks a capacity to punish those involved in wildlife-related crimes.

The report says that some dealers in the ivory business have never been arrested yet they are the most wanted criminals as far as trafficking of wildlife trophies is concerned.

The organisation was founded by renowned African conservationist Richard Leakey, who is credited with ending elephant slaughter in Kenya in the 80s.