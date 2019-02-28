Namibia: All Systems Go for Back to Roots Bonanza

IT'S all systems go for Saturday night's Back to the Roots boxing bonanza which will see some of Namibia's talented upcoming fighters in action at the A Shipena Secondary School Hall.

According to a report in a local daily earlier this week, the bonanza was in jeopardy after the Namibia Professional Boxing Board undertook to suspend all professional bouts, following a directive from the sports ministry to suspend funding for professional boxing.

The promoter of Saturday evening's bonanza, Nestor Tobias, however said the bonanza will go ahead.

"I want to clarify the rumours - the fight was always on. I know the boxing board is the regulatory body and I understand that they've got their issues. They got a letter from government that they won't fund their events.

But the boxing control board doesn't fund boxing in Namibia, the promoters do. This is a local tournament so there were no extra costs, except to pay the boxers and the sanctioning fee, so the fight is on," he said.

"The boxers have been training hard, and we have also spent money on promotions, so it's not easy to call it off. We've come to terms with the boxing board and the fight is on," he added.

There will be ten fights in total with the main fight being the junior middleweight national title fight between Mendu Kaangundue and Charles Shimina.

At Wednesday's press conference, Kaangundue said he would do his talking in the ring.

"I'm not a politician, I'm a boxer and a lot of words don't mean anything to me. There are only two days left to the fight, I have prepared and I am ready. As I said before he is my small boy and I'll show him that on Saturday night," he said.

Shimina was also in confident mood.

"I'm very happy that the fight is on - I was a bit worried when I heard that it might be off, because I'm hungry and I've worked very hard for this," he said.

"In the ring there is no senior, and on Saturday the small boy is going to beat the senior," he added.

Neither boxer wanted to make a prediction though.

"It's hard to say what the outcome will be. The only guy who knows is God, but as you know my nickname is "the hand of God" and if he (Shinima) makes any mistake he will go down," Kaangundue said, while Shimina responded:

"I'll win the fight and if it takes a knock out to do so, I will do that."

In the main supporting bout the unbeaten Harry Simon Junior will take on Dominicus Weyulu in a junior welterweight fight and Tobias said that Simon was now close to a national title fight.

"I told him that if he wins, I'll organise him a crack at the Namibian national title. That's the route he must take if he wants to become a world champion," he said.

The evening's action will start at 18h30, while tickets are available at the boxing control board and the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy, as well as at the venue.