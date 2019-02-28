Namibia: Citizens Stop Stars in Their Tracks

AFRICAN Stars suffered a big setback in their title chase when a fired-up Citizens beat them 2-1 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Tuesday night.

Two goals in two minutes late in the first half gave Citizens a stunning lead and although Stars managed to grab a goal back after the break, it was not enough as Citizens held on for an upset victory.

Stars came close early on when striker Crispin Mbewe's header from a corner hit the crossbar, while Protash Kabwe also came close with a header from a corner.

At the other end Steward Goagoseb was causing all kinds of problems with his quick counter-attacks down the right wing and he was the instigator when Citizens struck in deadly fashion.

On 39 minutes he sent in a long cross to the far post where Petrus Maunyango smashed a great volley into the net and then two minutes later, Brandon Neibeb finished off another cross by Goagoseb with a great header to suddenly put Citizens 2-0 ahead just before halftime.

Stars came back strongly in the second half and after Alfeus Handura had an early effort well saved, Aubrey Amseb opened their account with a great free kick that curled over the wall into the right hand corner.

Handura also came close in the final stages when he chipped over the goals with just the goalie to beat, but Citizens' defence stood firm as they held on for an upset victory.

For Citizens, Goagoseb shone on the right wing with his trickery, speed and excellent crosses, while Atta Kwarteng and Albert Omari were solid in defence.

For Stars, Amseb produced a few surging runs, while Ronald Ketjijere, Protash Kabwe and Youssouf Ibroihim were inventive in midfield, but they were well marked by the tough tackling Citizens.

After the match, African Stars coach Bobby Samaria said their problems came from the right wing.

"We expected them to be aggressive and to go wide and attack from the wings. That's how both their goals came, from the right wing, where Treasure (Kauapirura) didn't have a good game. So in the second half I changed him to right back and it went much better and we dominated play, but we didn't have luck on our side," he said.

Stars are now ten points behind Black Africa and although they have a match in hand, Samaria admitted that it would become more difficult now to catch them.

"We remain second on the log, but now it's going to be tough. I was hoping to put pressure on Black Africa with a win, but it was not to be. Now our next match against Blue Waters this weekend is going to be very important," he said.

Citizens coach George Ochurub said their game plan worked to perfection.

"We stuck to our game plan and hit them on the counter attack. Steward (Goagoseb) was part of our plan, he was our weapon on the counterattack," he said.

It was Citizens' fifth victory of the season and lifted them to fourth place on the log on 20 points, with a match in hand on Black Africa, and Ochurub said they planned to stay there.

"Our log position is excellent. We are aiming for a top four finish so we must just maintain it now," he said.

In an earlier match, Unam and Tura Magic played to a one all draw.

Pandeni Kandjabanga put Unam ahead close to halftime when he pounced onto a loose ball, but Junius Theophilus equalised 15 minutes after the break from a quick counter-attack.

Tura Magic are now fifth on the log on 19 points, while Unam move down to tenth place on 15 points.

Unam coach Woody Jacobs said it was a poor performance by his team.

"We were not good enough on the day and we were lucky to get a point. Over the 90 minutes Tura Magic were the better team and they also missed several chances. We were naive and were always second on the ball so it was not a good game that we played," he said.

"Of course we wanted to win, but it's football and we will take the point. But we need to improve drastically for our next match against Blue Waters on Sunday," he added.