Kenya: Vihiga United's Kisuya Mourning Sister's Brutal Murder

Kenyan Premier League player Collins Kisuya is mourning the brutal murder of his 'only sister' who was reportedly killed by her boyfriend after a domestic squabble.

Kisuya, a former Kenyan international defender who currently plays for Vihiga United, was inconsolable on Tuesday following the shocking death of Fiona Kisuya.

"They have killed my only sister," the left-footed player wrote on Facebook.

It is reported that 25-year-old Fiona was murdered by a certain David Siloba, who only returned to Kenya last month after a lengthy stay in the USA.

He is believed to have been deported over crime and drug abuse.

DUMPED BODY

This incident happened in Eldoret and Siloba thereafter reached out to one Aaron Kipyego to help carry the body to a rubbish pit.

"He told me he had killed his wife and wanted help to dump the body," Kipyego claims.

Police officers found the suspect had already dumped the deceased's body and set it aflame.

Eldoret East police boss John Owuoth said Siloba must have strangled the deceased and used a panga to mutilate her body before moving it to the spot where it was later discovred.

Fiona's death is the latest in the rising incidents of murders involving lovers and friends.