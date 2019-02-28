Congo-Kinshasa: DRC: MSF Ebola Treatment Center in Butembo Attacked

press release

New York/Butembo — After an attack today (February 27, 2019) on a Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Ebola Treatment Center in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the international medical humanitarian organization released the following statement.

This attack comes a few days after MSF's Ebola Treatment Center in Katwa was partially burned down.

Hugues Robert, MSF emergency desk manager, said the following:

"Tonight another deplorable attack on an Ebola treatment facility has taken place, this time in the city of Butembo. This follows the attack last week on another MSF Ebola treatment center in nearby Katwa. This attack has not only put the lives of Ebola patients and their families in danger, but also those of MSF and Ministry of Health staff. Our efforts are currently focused on the immediate safety of both staff and patients."