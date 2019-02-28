Kenya: Defiant K'ogalo Fans Rubbish Aggrieved Hussein Dey's 'War Cry'

The reverse fixture of the Caf Confederation Cup match between Gor Mahia and Algerian side NA Hussein Dey could yet turn into an explosive affair if the hype surrounding the encounter is anything to go by.

Goals from Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata earned the Kenyan champions a 2-0 win over the Algerian side in the first of this two-leg tie at the Kasarani stadium this past weekend.

This Caf Confederation match was however interrupted by a scuffle between the technical benches of the two sides.

ABANDONED IN NAIROBI

Worse, the Algerian club is now accusing Gor Mahia officials of 'abandoning' the team in Nairobi.

"The management of Gor didn't do the duty of the team (in Nairobi, no reception, no bus or stadium to train. You will see the reaction. You will see the real face of the Algerian war," Hussein Dey posted on Facebook.

However, Gor Mahia appeared undeterred by these threats.

TOP OF THE GROUP

"We are coming to Algeria to pick three points and then go home. We don't need a hotel, bus or training ground. We shall land two hours before the game head straight to the pitch, get three points and then get back to the airport and fly home. Simple," posted a certain Chris Omondi.

"You are the only team grumbling... how come? Just take that defeat like men... if you defeat us fair and square in your backyard we shall keep our peace," added Mose Ochie.

Gor Mahia are on top of Group D with six points from three matches. Hussein Dey are second with 4 points same as Angola's Petro Atletico, while Egyptian giants Zamalek are surprisingly placed bottom.