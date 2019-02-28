Malawi: Diplomat Woods Gives Malawi U-23 Captain Football Boot for 'Good Leadership'

Captain of the Malawi Under 23 national football team, Chimwemwe Idana was awarded a token of appreciation by diplomat and sports enthusiast James Woods-Nkhutabasa for his good performances during the teams camp in Belgium.

Idana has performed well in all of Malawi's games so far and has also notched two goals from his midfield position placing him as the the top goal scorer for the Country during this camp.

His latest goal came in Malawi's 1-0 victory over Roda JC Kerkrade who play in the Eerete Divisie, the second-highest tier of football in the Netherlands. Malawi dominated the game and were constant threat to the opposition throughout the game. The team was unlucky to not have scored more goals. The match was played in The Netherlands on 27th February.

Woods-Nkhutabasa, a diplomat at Malawi mission in Belgium, who once was called up the national team duties before he hanged up his boots due to injury, said he was pleased with how the team has started putting into practice what they have learnt during the camp so far and can see that they are starting to gel as a team.

He added that he has been impressed by the whole team but singled out special praise for Idana for the way he is leading by example to his troops as a captain.

Woods-Nkhutabasa added further, the need for all of us Malawians to be patriotic and stand behind our team with full support.

Idana was delighted with the recognition and gesture of appreciation and said he did not expect to receive the token of appreciation so it came as a welcome surprise and has motivated him to continue leading by example and fighting tooth and nail for the national team.

He went on to thank the coaches and team for making this trip possible and sees it as a great opportunity to learn and develop the team to compete at a greater level.

Woods-Nkhutabasa was involved in the arranging of leading international football agents who travelled to Belgium to watch the team play in a quest to spot more talent from Malawi.