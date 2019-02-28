Swaziland: Inclusive Policy Development and Dialogue Programme

analysis

Democracy Works Foundation is proud to announce the start of our eSwatini Inclusive Policy Development and Dialogue Programme.

IPDD is being implemented by Democracy Works Foundation (DWF), in partnership with Freedom House. The Programme is funded by USAID Southern Africa and will run for a period of four years.

The Inclusive Policy Development and Dialogue Programme (IPDD), seeks to strengthen democratic structures and institutions, as well as facilitate multi-stakeholder dialogue in eSwatini to better respond to and represent the needs of society particularly in the areas of water and energy resource management. In this way, the Programme also aims to contribute to the realisation of SADC's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Strategy and Action (REEESAP 2016-2030); SADC's Regional Water Infrastructure Programme as well as the deepening of democratic governance in the region.

The programme/project aims to strengthen the ability of CSOs, CBOs and other relevant actors in eSwatini to develop and implement participatory policies around access to sustainable water supply, clean water, and clean energy, using evidence-based knowledge, whilst at the same time enhancing a democratic political ethos that supports the meaningful participation of women, youth and marginalised individuals.

The programme will also facilitate the establishment of a Southern Africa regional network/platform through which civic and political actors from eSwatini can share best practices, lessons learned and knowledge on their engagement in energy and water resources management with other like-minded stakeholders in the region. This will be achieved through the provision of capacity building trainings and workshops, the creation of dialogue and networking spaces and capacity support towards marginalised groups in their advocacy for an inclusive and just society for all.

Therefore, the Programme has set for itself the following three objectives in eSwatini:

To strengthen participatory policy and platform development, that accurately reflects citizen-identified needs to explicitly include access to clean water and energy management of these resources;

To enhance a culture that supports meaningful participation of women, youth and marginalised individuals in policy-making and policy implementation processes; and

To facilitate the participation of programme stakeholders in regional platforms established for a wide range of relevant actors, and stakeholders to share best practices, lessons learned and knowledge on strengthening inclusive and responsive policy development on Water and Energy.