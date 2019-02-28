South Sudan: Kiir Plots Tour of the Nation

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir plans a tour of different parts of the country to shore up support ahead of the formation of a new unity government.

The minister in the Office of the President, Mr Mayiik Ayii, told the press in Juba that President Kiir would begin with a visit to Terekeka State in Central Equatoria, before heading to his own home-region of Bahr el-Ghazal.

The minister confirmed that the visits would begin this week, without giving more details and the date.

Is irreversible

Mr Ayii said the key reason for the tours was to assure the citizens of the president's commitment to the implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement.

"By this tour, the president has the objective to disseminate the peace agreement. His commitment to implement the peace agreement is irreversible," Mr Ayii said.

Another purpose for the visit, Mr Ayii added, was to encourage the national dialogue and grassroots national reconciliation.

President Kiir has been under immense pressure to end the war in South Sudan that broke out in 2013 following a political dispute between him and his former deputy, Dr Riek Machar.

Peace promises

The conflict has been characterised by gross human rights violations with advocacy groups calling for accountability for the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than two million others forced to become refugees in neighbouring Kenya, Sudan, DR Congo, Ethiopia and Uganda.

A fragile peace deal was signed last September between President Kiir and Dr Machar and the two were expected to come together again for the second time.

It is worth mentioning that the South Sudan political and military leaders have repeatedly broken several peace promises in the past.