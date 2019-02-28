Kenya Police Seize 'U.S.$320m' Fake Money

Detectives from Kenya's Special Crimes Prevention Unit have on Wednesday seized a huge cache of fake currencies, foreign and local, hidden in a residential house in Ruiru, a dormitory town for the capital Nairobi.

Police told the press that the counterfeit currency amounts to Ksh32 billion ($320 million) but did not say how they concluded on such a figure.

Ruiru police commander James Ng'etich said the money had been stacked in at least 20 metallic boxes.

The fake currencies are in euros, pounds, dollars and Kenyan shillings.

Three suspects -- a couple and their female business associate -- have been arrested.

As investigations continue, the police have linked the money laundering syndicate to seven suspects who have been charged with defrauding a prominent Nairobi businessman by imitating President Uhuru Kenyatta's voice.

Daily Nation