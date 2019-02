ZAMBIA'S public health facilities increased to 2,479 in 2017 from 1,340 in 2005, while health posts increased to 998 from 98 during the same interval, according to the 2019 National Health Census Analytical Report.

The census, which was undertaken in the country's 10 provinces with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) notes an increase in health personnel, delivery rooms and essential medical equipment like CD4 counters with adherence to standards.

Read more