FORMER Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Boniface Mwamelo has been banned for life from all football related activities after FIFA found him guilty of accepting bribes.

But when contacted, Mwamelo said he could not comment as he had not received official communication from FIFA.

"I can't comment off social media unless I see official communication. I have checked my emails but there is no communication," Mwamelo said yesterday.

Apart from being slapp

