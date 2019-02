CAPTAIN Jacob Banda said the expected hostile reception in Sudan will not deter Zesco United from picking a positive result against Al Hilal when the two sides clash on Sunday in the CAF 2018/19 Confederation Cup Group C reverse fixture.

Banda said in an interview before the team's departure at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday that the team was mentally and physically ready for what awaits them in Sudan.

