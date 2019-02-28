Zambia: Kambwili Loses Seat

THERE was jubilation in the PF ranks of Parliament yesterday after House Speaker Patrick Matibini announced declared outspoken MP, Chishimba Kambwili 's seat vacant, paving the way for a by-election in his Roan Constituency in three month's time.

Dr Matibini ruled that Mr Kambwili could no longer pretend to have little to do with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for which he currently serves as 'consultant' after being expelled from the ruling PF on which party's ticket he had been originally elected as Member for Roan.