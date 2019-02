FIRED AL Hilal coach Irad Zaafouri says he would be interested in the Chipolopolo job that will be vacant next month.

The Chipolopolo job would be vacant after March 24 in what will be Sven Vandenbroeck final game when his nine-month contract expires.

In an interview in Kitwe, the Tunisian-born coach said he believes he has the necessary credentials to manage a national team after previously spending five years as part of the Tunisia national team backroom staff.

Read more