28 February 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Kambwili Pleads Not Guilty, Bailed Out

Photo: Zambia Reports
Chishimba Kambwili, before he was expelled from the ruling Patriotic Front.
By Perpetual Sichikwenkwe

ROAN Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded not guilty to the charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.
Meanwhile, Lusaka Principal Magistrate, Humphrey Chitalu yesterday granted Mr Kambwili, a K3,000 cash bail with two sureties resident in Lusaka, each bound in the sum of K10,000 in their own recognisance.

