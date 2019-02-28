South Africa: Sixth Teenager Arrested for Murder of Thoriso Themane

A sixth high school pupil has been arrested for the murder of Thoriso Themane.

News24 earlier reported that five teenagers - one of them the son a retired police officer - were expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday following the brutal murder of Thoriso, whose bloody body was discovered in a street in Flora Park, Polokwane over the weekend.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon. They are in Grades 9 and 10 and are each facing a murder charge.

According to police, the alleged mob attack took place on Saturday evening and the 27-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. A video of Thoriso being carried by a group of people had been circulating on social media, with Twitter users claiming the suspects involved in the attack were pupils from Capricorn High School.

The sixth suspect was arrested on Wednesday night, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Mgoepe confirmed to News24 on Thursday.

Mgoepe said more arrests are expected.

This is a developing story.

