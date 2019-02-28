Malawi: Chikwawa Labour Office Drills Maize Mill Operators On Labour Laws

Chikwawa — pic by Steve Chirombo

District Labour Office in Chikwawa has engaged maize mill owners to sensitise them on some labour laws following increasing cases of labour-related complaints being registered from the business fraternity.

The maize mill operators were drawn from across the district including Livunzu, Chapananga, Ngabu, Dyeratu and Nchalo, among other areas underChikwawa Maize Mill Owners Association.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Chikwawa District Labour Officer, Austin Kamanula said the sector received some labour complaints which needed immediate redress.

"We can't say that there have been many cases coming from employees under the maize mill operators in the district but those registered have been considered as serious in nature which needed immediate solution," said Kamanula.

He said most of the reported cases were to do with unfair dismissal, inadequate monthly salaries far below the minimum wage as well as general conditions of service.

"Among the cases reported include lower wages as others confided in me that they were getting as little as K7, 000 or K10, 000 per month and others even lower than that," he said.

"So, having known of their association, we decided to call for a meeting to hear all the issues and inform them about various issues relating to labour laws," Kamanula added.

Speaking earlier, Vice Chairperson for Chikwawa Maize Mills Owners Association, Lackson Chirwa commended the labour office for organizing the meeting, saying they had been updated on various labour laws.

Chirwa said the knowledge gained from the meeting would enable members of the association to understand employment procedures in terms of wages, and annual and sick leave among others.

"We didn't know there were such challenges among us maize mill operators, possibly due to ignorance. We hope for improved conditions - our plea to government is to create conducive business environment through good working relationship between us and the labour office," said Chirwa.

During the engagement, the maize mill operators were taken through several stages of employment that include getting particulars of an employee, knowing his home, minimum wage, sick leave, fair and unfair dismissal, annual leave, health and safety.