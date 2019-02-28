South Africa: Mchunu Doing Better After Fainting During SOPA - ANC Provincial Secretary

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu's condition has improved significantly and he is set to return to his State of the Province Address event, ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli says.

"Once he completes his exercises with doctors he is set to return back here before going home. His condition is quite well. He is very jovial. I had a long discussion with him on the phone. He is waiting for medical doctors to clear him so he can return," Ntuli said on Wednesday.

He said that Mchunu had left the venue for hospital on his own.

"The doctors are monitoring his condition and the public will be kept abreast."

Ntuli said that officials regretted the incident, but said that Mchunu's health had not been good for some time.

"It is common knowledge that, over a period of time, the premier has not been well. Hence, the leader of government business, Sihle Zikalala and chairperson of ANC on certain occasions acted as premier."

Mchunu was expected back at the venue at 14:00 when he would address media.

He lost his balance and fainted during the delivery of his state of the province (SOPA) speech on Wednesday.

Just before collapsing, Mchunu asked the speaker whether the leader of government business, Sihle Zikalala, could continue the SOPA instead.

He then collapsed and was helped off the stage.

Mchunu was taken from the venue to receive medical attention.

