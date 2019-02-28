27 February 2019

Government of the Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: President to Travel to Mauritania

His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will travel to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for a two-day Official Visit with effect from Wednesday 27th February, 2019.

President Barrow, accompanied by a high ranking delegation, will leave Banjul International Airport at 09:00AM. He will be received in Nouakchott by his Mauritanian counterpart, His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, following which a bilateral discussion will take place between the Heads of State.

