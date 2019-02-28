Uganda: IGG Directs Health Ministry to Discipline Medical Staff

Hoima — The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health to submit the Hoima Regional Referral Hospital laboratory technologist to the health service commission for disciplinary action.

The recommendation follows a complaint the IGG received indicating that Mr Rashid Khamis Sekyewa, a full time employee of Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, was not attending to his duties diligently because he is serving as a councillor at Nansana Municipal Council.

"In view of the above findings, you are directed to submit Mr Sekyewa to the health service commission to be subjected to disciplinary action for his failure to resign his position at Hoima Regional Referral hospital at the time of contesting for elections as required by law... ," the deputy IGG, Ms Mariam Wangadya said.

According to the IGG's investigations, Mr Sekyewa was appointed by the health service commission as a laboratory technologist on June 28, 2010 and posted to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital on August 5, 2010.

He was promoted to senior laboratory technologist before being elevated to principal laboratory technologist.

During investigations, the hospital human resource officer defended Mr Sekyewa saying he was performing his duties normally.

However, in the 2016 elections, Mr Sekyewa contested as the Kawanda Ward councillor in Nansana Municipality and won without first resigning his civil service job as required by law.

The IGG says between 2016 and 2018, Mr Sekyewa continued to work as both a principal laboratory technologist and councillor at Nansana Municipality contrary to the law.

The IGG adds that between October 2015 to June 2018, Mr Sekyewa earned a salary amounting to Shs34 million as an employee of the hospital.

But Mr Sekyewa says he did not resign his post as principal laboratory technologist because he thought it was not necessary.

He also claims he did not know that the law required him to resign from public service before contesting for a political seat.

However, since the position of a councillor does not attract a salary, Mr Sekyewa says he is willing to resign from the position and concentrate on his duties as a principal laboratory technician.

The IGG report released this week ruled that Mr Sekyewa will not refund the Shs34 million he received as salary since he continued executing his duties diligently at the hospital.

The law. The Local Government Act (Amendment No. 2) states that "Under the multi-party political system, a public officer, a person employed in any government department or agency of government, an employee of a body in which government has a controlling interest, who wishes to stand for elections to a local council shall resign his/her office at least 30 days before nomination day in accordance with procedure of service or employment to which he/she belongs."

