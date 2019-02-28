Uganda: Poor Garbage Disposal Haunts Town Dwellers

Luweero — The blame game on who is responsible for littering the streets of Bombo Town has attracted concern of several stakeholders, including the Luweero District leaders led by the Resident District Commissioner, Ms Phoebe Namulindwa.

As the district leaders raise the red flag on a pending health risk if the uncollected garbage is not removed, a section of residents blame the town council authorities for abdicating their duty of collecting the garbage yet the business community pays taxes.

The garbage is not only in isolated places but also on streets, including the market and restaurant areas where the risk of contracting diseases associated with poor waste management such as dysentery and cholera is high.

Ms Namulindwa says even when residents are mobilised for a general cleaning exercise commonly known as bulungi bwansi, many are not bothered to take part.

"The excuse by residents that they pay taxes is very unfortunate because the health risk that comes with the unattended to garbage is very high. We shall not entertain this type of lifestyle where garbage is part of the community. We must find a way of resolving this problem," Ms Namulindwa said in an interview on Tuesday.

Mr Khamis Abdul, a resident of Mpakawero Zone in Bombo Town Council, said the town authorities are not doing enough to keep the town clean.

"But on the other hand, many of the town dwellers do not mind about the danger of uncollected garbage. This partly explains why the garbage is littered on streets. Some of the garbage is dumped in the middle of roads and drainage channels, leading to blockages," he said.

The Bombo Town clerk, Mr Muluta Mugagga, said there is garbage disposal challenge within the town but blamed it on a section of the residents who dispose of garbage on streets and in ungazetted collecting centres, including drainage channels and access roads, among other.

"It is also true that we have had some challenges with the contractor who is supposed to collect the garbage. We hope to resolve this problem soon. We also rally the residents to be responsible citizens by keeping their respective business areas clean. The Town Council has no capacity to keep watch on those littering the garbage," Mr Muluta said.

