Uganda: MPs Adopt Motion to Recall Kyaligonza

Kampala — Members of Parliament yesterday unanimously endorsed a motion to recall Maj Gen (rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza, as Uganda's ambassador to Burundi. The move follows a Sunday brawl in which he allegedly assaulted a female traffic officer in the line of duty.

The Parliament's resolution is advisory to the Executive, which can decide to implement or ignore.

The motion to recall Maj Gen Kyaligonza was raised by Butaka Woman MP Pamela Kamugo (NRM) for Parliament.

It is alleged Maj Gen Kyaligonza and his bodyguards while in Seeta on Sunday assaulted a traffic officer, Sgt Esther Namaganda.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, said Maj Gen Kyaligonza has been summoned by police to make a statement and it "will be used to process this matter to its logical conclusion."

"This incident is regrettable and detestable. No act of indiscipline by members of the security agencies will be tolerated," Gen Odongo said.

"This matter will be followed to its logical conclusion and all those involved will be handled according to law," he added.

Yesterday, police detectives recorded statements of two bodyguards of Maj Gen Kyaligonza who are detained at Makindye military barracks. The bodyguards were seen in a video clip assaulting Sgt Namaganda.

Motion

In her motion, Ms Kamugo asked Parliament to pass a number of sanctions including demanding a public apology from the NRM historical.

The MPs including Muwanga Kivumbi of Butambala County (DP), Ibrahim Ssemujju of Kiira Municipality (FDC) as well as Hellen Asamo Grace (NRM, Workers) described the ambassador's conduct as shameful.

MP Muwanga said Maj Gen Kyaligonza is a Vice chairperson for the NRM, a party with clear principles on the rights of women.

"He should have resigned, he should have resigned yesterday," MP Muwanga said.

Mr Louis Mbwatekamwa (NRM, Kasambya County) called on the government of Burundi to reject Mr Kyaligonza for his shameful conduct.

Ms Jovah Kamateka, who chairs Parliament's Human Rights Committee, said Kyaligonza has on a number of occasions meted out public assault to the citizenry.

Mr Ssemujju blamed the ambassador's high handedness on the continued regime silence regarding his excesses.

He accused Gen Odongo of glossing over a sensitive matter, where soldiers and other gun- wielding officers have made it a routine to assault citizens.

"Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza under the UPDF Act is a permanent member of the UPDF Council, the minister (Odongo) should be briefing us as to whether Kyaligonza is going to be joining his colleagues in Makindye," Mr Ssemujju said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, said the resolution by Parliament was a test on government.

"There should be no excuse for beating up people," she said.