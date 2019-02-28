South Africa: Correctional Services Assures Parliament of Uninterrupted Services After Bosasa Contract Termination

press release

Justice and Correctional Services Committee assured of uninterrupted service at the DCS after termination of contract with Bosasa

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services was today assured that the Department of Correctional Services' (DCS) kitchens are ready to be serviced and served without interruption when the contract with the African Global Operations, also known as BOSASA, comes to an end.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Madipoane Mothapo said the meeting was called after the concerns regarding the liquidation of Bosasa contracts and the effect it would have on how correctional facilities dependent on the contractor will be affected by the termination of the contracts. "The committee had specifically, catering and safety concerns and felt we needed assurance for a smooth transition."

The committee heard that the DCS had eight contracts with Bosasa with multiple extensions amounting to R7.1 billion. It includes contracts on nutrition, access control systems, staffing, installing of perimeter fencing and installation of televisions.

The committee heard of the 226 kitchens of the DCS, a total of 31 are outsourced, 26 of which are outsourced to Bosasa. A total of 70% of the kitchens are insourced by the DCS. The committee also heard that of the 46 management areas of the DCS, eight falls within the outsourced areas.

The committee was assured that staff that had been trained in food services management but had been rendering services elsewhere in the DSC, will now be placed to assist with the necessary skills. "We have identified critical skills to ensure uninterrupted services. African Global Operations provided the services of dieticians at kitchens. We have already interacted with the Department of Health for support with dieticians at our facilities."

The committee heard that the current National Commissioner of Correctional Services started interacting with Bosasa in November 2018 to provide reasons as to why they should not be put on a restricted list of companies that should not be considered to do business with government. Since Bosasa has applied for voluntary liquidation, the contract with DCS provides grounds for termination of contract. Notice had already been given to Bosasa to terminated contract.

The committee commended the DCS for the speedy action in putting systems in place for insourcing. Members of Parliament agreed that such a move could mean savings for the DCS on a budget that has been continuously shrinking.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa