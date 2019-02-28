South Africa: Firearm Dealer Convicted Following a Plea Bargain

press release

Free State — Andries Petrus Stephanus Olivier (63), has been convicted by the Welkom Magistrates' Court following a plea bargain on six counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigating unit commenced with investigations in May 2018 after they caught wind of Oliver's apparent illegal trade of weapons to the public in the Welkom area.

A sting operation was then conducted wherein the accused was approached and orders for firearms were made. Oliver delivered on the order and even filed off the serial numbers of the firearms in the presence of the Hawks' members.

The court has imposed a fine of R15 000 or 10 years direct imprisonment on Oliver. The sentence is wholly suspended for a period of (5) five years on condition that the accused is not convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm during the period of suspension and an additional (5) five years direct imprisonment which is wholly suspended for a period of (5) five years on condition that the accused is not convicted of failure to lock away firearms in a prescribed safe, committed during the period of suspension.