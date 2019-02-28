26 February 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Signature of the Organizing Agreement for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

On 25 February, 2019 at CAF headquarters, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confédération Africaine de Football and Mr. Hany Abo Rida, President of the Local Organizing Committee and President of the Egyptian Football Federation, signed the Organizing Association Agreement for the upcoming Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019.

Commitments of the two entities with technical and financial specifications are defined in this 120-page document for the organization of the competition which will be held in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

For reminder, the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations will take place in five cities: Cairo (two stadia), Alexandria, Ismailia, Suez and Port-Said.

Africa

Takeaways From Elections in Nigeria and Senegal

What does Senegal have in common with Nigeria regarding elections? Very few, if any at all. The former is regarded as a… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.