Africa: Signature of the Organizing Agreement for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019

On 25 February, 2019 at CAF headquarters, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confédération Africaine de Football and Mr. Hany Abo Rida, President of the Local Organizing Committee and President of the Egyptian Football Federation, signed the Organizing Association Agreement for the upcoming Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019.

Commitments of the two entities with technical and financial specifications are defined in this 120-page document for the organization of the competition which will be held in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

For reminder, the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations will take place in five cities: Cairo (two stadia), Alexandria, Ismailia, Suez and Port-Said.