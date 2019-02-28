South Africa: Accused Arrested for Running an Illegal Scheduled Medicine Laboratory

press release

A 28-year-old accused, Marius Izak Aucamp is expected back at the Pretoria Magistrates' Court in May after he was arrested on Thursday, 21 February 2019 in Valeria near Pretoria for allegedly operating an illegal scheduled medicine clandestine laboratory from his house.

Following weeks of surveillance at the said address an integrated team lead by the Hawks' South African Narcotics Bureau (SANEB), accompanied by Crime Intelligence's Counter Narcotics swooped on the premises equipped with a search and seizure warrant.

The team soon discovered capsule filling and pressing machines, batches of apparent aphrodisiacs tablets, and steroids that were all seized for further investigation. The seized items have an estimated street value of over R300 000-00.

Aucamp subsequently made a brief appearance at the Pretoria court on Friday, 22 February 2019 charged with manufacturing and dealing in scheduled drugs where he was granted a R10 000 bail, he is expected back in the same court on 10 May 2019.