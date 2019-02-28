Sudan: North Darfur Straw Collector Repeatedly Raped, Left for Dead

Tabit — A woman who was gathering straw north of Tabit in North Darfur, has been found unconscious in a lagoon, after allegedly being subjected to an overnight gang-rape ordeal by three armed herders on Tuesday.

One of the victim's relatives told Radio Dabanga that the herders attacked the woman on Tuesday afternoon as she gathered straw north of Tabit and raped her alternately at gunpoint. They only released her on Wednesday morning.

He said that a search posse found the unconscious victim dumped in one of the lagoons. They transported her to the hospital of Tabit and from there transferred her to the Teaching Hospital in El Fasher.

He explained that they had opened a report to the police in Tabit.

He said a police contingent and search posse surrounded a nomad settlement near the scene on Saturday and arrested one of the alleged perpetrators, while the others escaped.

He said the suspect was transferred to El Fasher.