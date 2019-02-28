28 February 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: State of Emergency in Violation of Constitution - National Front

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Legal expert and the head of the National Front, Ali Mahmoud Hasanein, says the imposition of a State of Emergency by President Omar Al Bashir is a clear violation of Article (210) of the Constitution, which requires a risk that threatens the country such as war, invasion, or siege, or natural disaster.

Peaceful demonstrations were guaranteed by the Constitution and did not require the imposition of a State of Emergency.

Hasanein said that Article 211 of the Constitution, in paragraph a, states that the Emergency Law guarantees the right to life, prohibits torture, and guarantees the right to due process and fair trial. It ruled out the use of armed forces to fire under the State of Emergency.

He called on the emergency courts not to condemn the protesters and also called on the judges to distance themselves from emergency courts if they target the demonstrators.

He called on the Sudanese people to challenge the emergency and continue the movement and the revolution until the overthrow of the regime

Democratic Lawyers Alliance

The Democratic Lawyers Alliance called a strike on Tuesday, next to refrain from working in the courts and prosecutors and all the work of law, except to defend the demonstrators.

The coalition said in a statement yesterday that it will be announced in turn on the schedule of strikes lawyers weekly to the stage of a comprehensive strike and civil disobedience.

The statement considered emergency orders and the establishment of courts and tribunals of their own lacked constitutional and legal legitimacy, and a miscarriage of justice.

The response of the Chief Justice and the Attorney-General to the emergency orders was also considered an explicit declaration of continued use of repression as a single tool for dealing with demonstrators

Sudan

Public Anger in Sudan Capital As Children Crushed By NISS Driver

On Tuesday evening, two brothers were crushed in Khartoum North when a runaway vehicle belonging to the National… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.