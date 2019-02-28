Sudan: Nine North Darfur Students Held in Omdurman Raid

Omdurman — A heavily armed force in three vehicles raided a dormitory for Darfuri students in El Abbasiya district in Sudan's second city of Omdurman on Tuesday evening, arrested nine of them and took them to an unknown destination.

The parents of Mubarak Arjaa Ahmad Dabo, Muhannad Mustafa, Tajeldin Idris, Jamal Khater, Abdallah Saleh, Adam Daoud, Ayoub Abdeljabbar, Mohamedein Abaker, and Mohammad Arifi, from Um Baru locality in North Darfur, in a statement expressed their fear that their children were tortured or ill-treated, especially as the security forces detained a number of Darfur students at the beginning of the demonstrations and arrested them on charges of agents and saboteurs.

The hold the security apparatus responsible for the safety of their children, and appealed to human rights and humanitarian organisations to intervene to save the lives of their children and to release them immediately.