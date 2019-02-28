Sudan Uprising - Mass Demonstrations Expected to Converge in Khartoum Today

Khartoum / El Gezira — The Sudanese popular uprising continued yesterday despite the announcement of the emergency orders issued to ban demonstrations and gatherings. Khartoum is preparing for demonstrations from all districts of the capital and the states at midday today to demand Al Bashir step down immediately.

Students and graduates of the University of Science and Technology in Omdurman held a protest in front of the Omdurman Teaching Hospital to demand the overthrow of the regime and to step down Bashir, condemning the killing of demonstrators and the use of violence.

Students of the University of Science and Technology and El Ahfad University for Women, El Mughtaribeen University, the Sudan International University, and Renaissance College held protests at the campuses demanding the overthrow of the regime and to step down Bashir, condemning the killing of demonstrators and the use of violence.

Activists told Radio Dabanga that security forces fired tear gas inside the Sudan International University and the Faculty of Renaissance.

The four universities were surrounded by a large number of vehicles belonging to the security apparatus and police.

Students were prevented from leaving the university for long hours. A number of them were detained.

El Gezira

Several neighbourhoods in Khartoum and villages in El Gezira witnessed demonstrations demanding the departure of the regime. The citizens organised in the districts of Jabra, Azhari, Hammadab, Haj Yousef in Khartoum along with Muheireba in El Gezira demonstrations to demand the overthrow of the regime

The demonstrators chanted slogans that were falling, freedom of peace, justice and revolution, the people's choice, as well as other revolutionary slogans.

The strikes and professional vigils continued in Khartoum and the states on Wednesday to demand the departure of the regime. Doctors at the hospital of Abri in the Northern State, along with other medical staff, held a protest yesterday in front of the hospital demanding the removal of Al Bashir and his regime from power.

Witnesses told Dabanga radio from Abri that doctors and other medical staff had raised banners during the stop demanding better work environment in the hospital, denouncing the corruption of the state government and demanding the departure of the regime.