Tanzania: Mbao FC Promote Five Players to Senior Team

MAINLAND Premier League side, Mbao FC announced to have promoted five players from the team B to senior team. Mbao team manager Almas Moshi said they are confident that the players will help their team in registering good results in the 11 remaining league matches.

Moshi who also served Toto Africans and Gold Sports as a coach named the players as Frank William, Ignas Mashole, Andrea Mengi, Haji Chikoko and Aman Anuru.

He added that Mengi and Chikoko are midfielders, Frank plays as a striker, while Anuru and Mashole are defenders. Eleven remaining league matches for Mbao include, five home matches against Ndanda FC, Biashara United, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC), Kagera Sugar and Azam FC.

Mbao's away matches will be against Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Complex in Morogoro, Lipuli FC at Samora Stadium in Iringa, Mbeya City at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, Simba SC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, African Lyon at Uhuru Stadium and Mwadui FC at Mwadui Complex.

Mbao FC who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipment are now placed sixth in the league standings after 27 outings, they have gathered 36 points.

One of the promoted players Frank William thanked the club technical bench for trusting them and promoting them to the senior team.

He further promised to work hard with other players so as to bring success to their team.