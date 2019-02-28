Tanzania: Dar Gets 210bn/ - for Sewage System Expansion

THE government has secured 210bn/- loan for upgrading and expanding Dar es Salaam City sewage system.

The money, according to Minister of Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, would enable to increase the wastewater coverage from current 10 per cent to 30 per cent in Dar.

"We are doing similar projects in Arusha, Musoma and Sumbawanga... plans are underway for Tanga city as well," Mr Mbarawa said yesterday.

He said in Arusha city 78bn/- sewerage project is ongoing where modern sewer system are constructed by Beijing Construction Engineering Group. The minister said in Tanga during his four-day tour to inspect Tanga Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (Tanga Uwasa) various projects.

The Dar fund came from Korea based Exim Bank and World Bank (WB) and would avert draining wastewater to Indian Ocean.

The fund will also, reduced the Dar city challenging of disposing rain water. The city is facing acute problem of removing wastewater even if it rain poorly.

For the Tanga city, Prof Mbarawa pledged to find fund for construction of modern sewage infrastructures aimed at avoiding disposing the sewerage into ocean a situation which increase human health risk and environmental pollution.

Tanga sewer system covers merely 9.7 per cent of the city habitants.

The minister reminded the water and sewerage Authorities country wide to not only focus on supplying clean and safe water but should also concentrate on wastewater as well.