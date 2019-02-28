Tanzania: Moshi Buzzing Ahead of Kilimanjaro Marathon

HUNDREDS of Moshi residents and its environs have turned up at the Keys Hotel in Moshi town to collect their numbers for the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon scheduled to take place this Sunday at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).

According to the organisers' statement, the turnout was tremendous just like in Dar es Salaam and Arusha and with barely three days to go to the big event, the issuing of numbers and registration of the Grand Malt 5km Fun Run started yesterday and will end today.

"We will also allocate Friday (10:00 - 17:00) and Saturday (9:00 - 12:00) for outstanding race number collection only for full marathon, half marathon and fun run for pre-entered only.

There will be no registration at all during these two days and none on race day (Sunday )," said the organisers, adding that they will not be responsible for those who will travel to Moshi after the numbers are all sold because participants had ample time to pre-register and pre-pay.

The organisers said that all is set in terms of preparations and logistics as the event is set to attract over 10000 runners in the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42km, Tigo 21km and Grand Malt 5km.

Moshi town is already a beehive of activities as some participants have already started streaming in with almost all hotels, lodges and guest houses now fully booked ahead of the Kilimanjaro Marathon.

"We received bookings since December so from Thursday we will be full booked until next week," said a Manager at one of the hotels in Moshi.

The Moshi District Commissioner (DC), Kippi Warioba hailed the event saying it is the biggest in the region and his office is already putting in place measures to ensure that there is enough security at the event and within Moshi town as there will be plenty of visitors.

"This is a big event hence it requires proper planning in terms of security.

We have met and put in place measures that will ensure the safety of the participants within the grounds and around all hotels and business places," said the DC who made the remarks while receiving his race number for the 5km race.

This year's event will be graced by the Minister for Information, Culture, Art and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe, who is expected to take part in the Grand Malt 5km race.

Sponsors for this year's event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager-42 KM, Tigo-21 KM Half Marathon, Grand Malt 5 KM Fun Run and water table sponsors and partners KK Security, Keys Hotel, Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, AAR, Kibo Palace, Barclays Bank, Precision Air and CMC Automobiles.