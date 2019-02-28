Tanzania: Govt Now Sets Up Vaccine Production Centre

THE government, through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, is constructing a centre at Tanzania Vaccine Institute (TVI) in Kibaha, Coast Region, for production of vaccines for bacterial diseases affecting animals.

TVI Manager, Dr Stella Bitenyi, told Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega during his tour at the institute that the centre would address challenges of spending a lot of money on buying vaccines for animals outside the country.

Dr Bitenyi said the construction of the centre that would be part of TVI was expected to cost 667m/-. "We thank our government for starting vaccine production in our own country. The completion of this project will mean increasing of vaccine production and improving the quality of our livestock as well," she said.

Dr Bitenyi noted that the project started since November last year and the government had released 128m/- for the purpose. The building is expected to be completed in May this year.

On the other hand, Dr Bitenyi said TVI had been able to increase production of vaccines from one to five types of different kinds of vaccines since it started production in 2014.

The vaccines include those for chicken diseases, anthrax, brucellosis, black quarter and a mixture of vaccines for anthrax and blackquarter.