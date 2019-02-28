South Africa: Tensions Erupt in North West Courtroom During Sentencing of Pupil Who Killed His Teacher

Tensions were high at the Lehurutshe Regional Court on Thursday morning when members of the public and the media were ordered to vacate the courtroom.

The announcement came after a 17-year-old pupil who can't be named was briefly led in for his sentencing after he had pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing his teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate.

The court adjourned after parents and relatives of Mokolobate told court officials and the police that under no circumstances would anyone vacate the courtroom.

"They are not going nowhere, they are here to witness the sentencing of this murderer.

"Gadimang died in vain. Why are people told to go outside? Everybody here wants to see what will happen to this boy," shouted Mokolobate's brother-in-law, Thabang Rammutle.

The pupil was then led back to the holding cells.

Police watched on as members of the public shouted that the Grade 10 pupil be brought back.

"My son was killed for nothing. Look at this boy, he is happy. He is bathed and clean.

"He is fresh and smiling at us, this killer. He killed my son. I want him to be sentenced to life or death. He is a killer he deserves no parole," said Mokolobate's father, Prettyboy.

Mokolobate died after he was stabbed on September 13, 2018, at Ramotshere Moiloa High School, in Dinokana Village, Lehurutshe, outside Zeerust.

The incident happened after Mokolobate reprimanded the pupil, who refused to stand in a queue.

The pupil then ran home, fetched a knife and returned to the school where he stabbed Mokolobate.

The teacher was rushed to a local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival.

News24