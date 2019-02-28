South Africa: SA to Send Humanitarian Assistance to South Sudan

Deputy President David Mabuza says government will soon send aid to South Sudan as the country gets set to rebuild as part of the transitional peace talks.

Mabuza said this when he fielded questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoy to lead peace talks in South Sudan, Mabuza was responding to a question by ANC MP Amos Masango, who had asked him to report on issues emanating from his discussions with the leadership of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in relation to finding lasting peace and stability for the peoples of South Sudan.

Addressing the National Assembly, Mabuza said one of the key issues that are being raised during the discussions includes providing support to the South Sudan government and all signatories to the agreement in terms of resourcing of all committees and structures provided for in the Revitalized Agreement. The Revitalized Agreement was signed on 12 September 2018 through with the facilitation of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development.

"Honourable Members would be aware that in terms of the Revitalised Agreement, the Transitional Government will come into effect in April 2019 and pave the way for the drafting of a new constitution and holding of democratic elections. These processes require both financial and human resource support, as well as humanitarian assistance.

"South Africa has committed itself to walk this journey with the Government and people of South Sudan. We are pleased that the warring parties in the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) have found each other and recently signed a reunification agreement. This will bring the much required cohesion in the country. Our intervention is beginning to bear fruits.

"In the coming few weeks, we will be sending a consignment of humanitarian assistance under the auspices of the African Renaissance Fund," he said.

After gaining its independence from Sudan in 2011, the country was plunged into a civil war that has led to a protracted bloodshed that has left millions of citizens displaced and left with no choice but to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

On Wednesday, Mabuza said South Africa's involvement in the South Sudan peace process has been undertaken as part of our country's commitment to make a meaningful contribution to finding African solutions to the African problems and ensuring the creation of a peaceful and prosperous continent.

Mabuza said he commended the contribution by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development leadership in facilitating the various stages of the peace process.

"Furthermore, I emphasised South Africa's position regarding the need for the South Sudan parties to be allowed to engage in a dialogue in deciding their country's future and that efforts by external actors should be geared towards providing the necessary resources and support needed to ensure successful implementation of this Revitalised Agreement," he said.